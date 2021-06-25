Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $67.30. 150,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

