Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

HAYW traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

