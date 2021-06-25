O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 645,846 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,160,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 50,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,358. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

