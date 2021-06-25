Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 147,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,606. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

