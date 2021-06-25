Anglo American (NGLOY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) in the last few weeks:

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/15/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

6/7/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/27/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/21/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/18/2021 – Anglo American is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/6/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 130,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.