The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 185.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 782,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,479 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Kroger worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 54.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $39.36. 134,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038,708. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

