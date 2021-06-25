O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $80,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

