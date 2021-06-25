Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $29.09 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 178.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,182 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 117,428 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 6.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.79. 68,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.