Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of 415% compared to the average volume of 808 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.15. The company had a trading volume of 112,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&T Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

