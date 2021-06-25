Primecap Management Co. CA Has $789.78 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,972,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $789,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $157,192,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.39. 48,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

