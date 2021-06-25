Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $720.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

