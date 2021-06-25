Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 2,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $851.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

