Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 2,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $851.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.79.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.
