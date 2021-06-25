Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Reduced by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,231,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,666,839 shares during the period. Aspen Technology makes up 6.4% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $322,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

AZPN traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $139.41. 13,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,331. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

