Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.82. 31,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 738,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 61,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $1,382,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,014 shares of company stock worth $22,625,650. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

