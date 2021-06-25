GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. 218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $717.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604. 80.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

