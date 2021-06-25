QS Investors LLC Buys 93,157 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 171.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,157 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

