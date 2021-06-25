Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.27% of Diageo worth $263,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.24. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

