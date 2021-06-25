Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,735,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,453 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $114,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $67.97. 43,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

