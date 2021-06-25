London Co. of Virginia Buys 11,005 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.92% of STERIS worth $149,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in STERIS by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,793,000 after acquiring an additional 207,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. 8,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.17. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

