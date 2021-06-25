London Co. of Virginia Sells 4,683 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $55,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.05. 3,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.17 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.25.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

