Insider Selling: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Director Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Director Mark Christianson sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $76,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,077,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,086.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
OTCMKTS:NMTC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
