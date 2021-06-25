Insider Selling: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Director Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Director Mark Christianson sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $76,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,077,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,086.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:NMTC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

