Frederic A. Escherich Acquires 20,013 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ADX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,465. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
