Frederic A. Escherich Acquires 20,013 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ADX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,465. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 797,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.