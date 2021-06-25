Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 336 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.51. The stock had a trading volume of 391,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $344.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

