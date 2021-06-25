$2.15 EPS Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.67. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.96. 562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $63.06 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.95.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

