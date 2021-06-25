Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $207.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,592. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

