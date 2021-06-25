Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Decreased by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 111,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $269.61. 5,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,966. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

