South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 464 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 32,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

