Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $2,330,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.73 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.