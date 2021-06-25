Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Express by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,289. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $168.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

