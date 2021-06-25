Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.62. 52,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

