Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 24,913 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,913 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,867. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

