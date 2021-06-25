AO Asset Management LP Sells 40,291 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AO Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,291 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up approximately 2.0% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pinterest by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $64,243,151. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 227,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

