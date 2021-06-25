Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $49,274.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,603,136 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

