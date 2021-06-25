AO Asset Management LP Has $60.02 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

AO Asset Management LP boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares during the period. Lyft makes up approximately 4.5% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Lyft worth $60,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $61.67. 95,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,155. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,998 shares of company stock valued at $15,315,981. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

