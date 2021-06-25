AO Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,198 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.39. 6,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

