Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,012 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $609,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $694.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

