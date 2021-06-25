Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of ES traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

