$1.20 EPS Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. EnerSys reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. 1,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.