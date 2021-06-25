Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. Mattel posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.69. 29,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,179. Mattel has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.