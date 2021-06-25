Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 370.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $13.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,555.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,966. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,975.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,439.43.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

