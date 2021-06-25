Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

