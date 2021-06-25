Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Workday by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,506. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

