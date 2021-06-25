GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 3,861 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. 136,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

