HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-0.850 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HPQ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. 110,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,802,787. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

