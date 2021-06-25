Clever DeFi (CLVA) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $983,110.43 and approximately $43.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00159231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,996.10 or 0.99472833 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.