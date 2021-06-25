IHS Markit (INFO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $121.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.49. 17,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

