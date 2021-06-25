Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of Saputo stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,313. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$31.39 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.92. The company has a market cap of C$15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.