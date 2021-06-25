Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 12,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

