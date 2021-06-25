Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $197.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

