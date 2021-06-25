Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $8.61 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Altra Industrial Motion makes up about 1.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 79.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,955 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $344,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 54.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

